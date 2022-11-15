Census 2021 reveals for first time how many armed forces veterans are living in each area of Lancaster & Morecambe
One in 20 people living in the Lancaster district is a veteran of the UK armed forces, the first figures of their kind reveal.
For the first time in 2021, census respondents were asked whether they had previously served in the UK armed forces in a bid to improve the treatment of veterans across the two nations through better data.
Latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows 5,521 people in Lancaster said they were a veteran at the time of the census – 5% of usual residents aged 16 and over.
Of them, 4,326 had served in the regular UK armed forces and 961 as a reserve.
Most Popular
Of all the areas in the Lancaster district, Heysham and Overton hosts the highest number of veterans.
In Lancaster, 119 veterans ( 2%) were in communal establishments last year, and 5,403 (98%) were in households.
National statistician Sir Ian Diamond said: “For the first time our data is able to show the vast scale of our armed forces community."
Total number of residents who previously served in regular UK armed forces, reserve armed forces or both
Bare – 335
Morecambe Westgate – 336
Heysham & Overton – 651
Morecambe South West – 263
Morecambe West End – 263
Morecambe Town – 331
Hest Bank & Bolton-le-Sands – 332
Halton & Caton – 263
Carnforth, Silverdale & Warton – 423
Scale Hall & Torrisholme – 501
Kellet & Lune Valley – 229
Skerton & Vale – 286
Marsh, Haverbreaks & Scotforth – 349
Lancaster East – 263
Scotforth East & Bowerhan – 179
Lancaster Central – 190
University, Galgate & Dolphinholme – 225
Moorlands & Greaves – 103
Percentage of over-16 population who are veterans
Bare – 7.3%
Morecambe Westgate – 6.2%
Heysham & Overton – 6%
Morecambe South West – 5.7%
Morecambe West End – 5.7%
Morecambe Town – 5.6%
Hest Bank & Bolton-le-Sands – 5.3%
Halton & Caton – 5.3%
Carnforth, Silverdale & Warton – 5%
Scale Hall & Torrisholme – 5%
Kellet & Lune Valley – 4.5%
Skerton & Vale – 4.3%
Marsh, Haverbreaks & Scotforth – 4.1%
Lancaster East – 4.1%
Scotforth East & Bowerhan – 3.9%
Lancaster Central – 2.3%
University, Galgate & Dolphinholme – 2.3%
Moorlands & Greaves – 2.3%