John Wilkinson was known as The Birdman or The Pigeon Man of Morecambe and could often be seen around the town feeding the birds from his trolley of bread.

Mr Wilkinson hit national headlines in 2014 when he was sent to prison for six weeks for breaching an anti-social-behaviour order to limit his bird feeding habits.

Outraged supporters of Mr Wilkinson ran an online campaign to free him.

In an interview in 2017, Mr Wilkinson said: "All the birds want is something to eat and I do what I can to try and improve the lives of birds and animals.

“I feed them every day, I use poultry and game feed.

“They all think I am their dad. I have become known as the birdman but that is only one of my hobbies. I collect things and do research. I am just interested in wildlife.”

The West End Impact charity posted the news of Mr Wilkinson's death on Facebook on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that John Wilkinson's family have let us know that he sadly passed away this morning after a short illness," said Emma Wareing from West End Impact.

"John was an amazing man who blessed so many people with his charm and knowledge.

"Everyone at Impact will miss him and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

"This post is genuine and we know there have been a lot of rumours but I have posted after speaking to the family and with their permission.

"Rest in Peace lovely John. I pray you are surrounded with books and birds and free of pain."

The Pets R Us & Fertility Clinic in Morecambe, where John was a customer, also posted a tribute to him.

They said: "Really sad news. Rest in peace John. We will miss you dearly at our shop! Thoughts are with his family."

And Bardsea Bird Sanctuary in Cumbria also paid traibute.

They wrote: "Sadly John Wilkinson (Birdman of Morecambe) passed away early this morning.