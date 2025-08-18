Cameras to be installed in Lancaster city centre car parks

New cameras are to be installed in pay and display car parks across Lancaster city centre this week.

The installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras comes as part of efforts to support local businesses and the economy.

Starting on Monday August 18, the upgrade is part of Lancaster City Council’s long-term parking strategy, which was approved earlier this year and aims to make city centre parking more efficient and accessible.

The data gathered from the ANPR cameras will help the council to better understand how car parks are being used and shape future improvements. They will also provide motorists with real-time data of which car parks are busiest and inform decisions of where to park.

The cameras are not linked to enforcement but are solely for monitoring entry and exit. The existing payment process of card-enabled pay and display machines or the RingGo app will remain unchanged.

Coun Peter Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for Lancaster regeneration and local economy, said: “The installation of these cameras will provide us with an improved picture of how our car parks are being used and help us to make the best use of our spaces.

“Motorists will also be able to check our website to see which car parks are busiest, helping them to plan their journeys in advance and avoid driving round the one-way system to find a space.

“It’s important to state that all of the data gathered by the ANPR system will be anonymous and they are not connected to any enforcement action. In many ways they are no more than a sophisticated counting system, but the benefits they bring will be significant.”