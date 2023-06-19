An application for a change of use for the premises which previously housed Time For Flowers in Heysham Road has been submitted to the city council.

Time for Flowers closed in October after nine years, with the business moving to online only instead.

Applicants Mr and Mrs M. Kirkby of Heysham now want to turn the property into a cafe/wine bar with an outdoor seating area and manager's flat above.

Time for Flowers could be turned into a cafe/wine bar.

The venue, to be called The Dispensary, would initially open 9am to 10pm seven days a week, although this could be reduced depending on need.

The applicants hope a morning opening would allow for customers including those dropping children off at school or the older community who are out early shopping.

Mr and Mrs Kirkby say they would work with the police, having a zero tolerance policy on drugs and any forms of anti-social behaviour.

"We will remind our customers of the necessity of arriving and leaving the premises quietly and courteously," they say in their application.

"We will not tolerate any form of aggressive behaviour and any individuals behaving in this manner, will be asked to leave and their details supplied to the police.

"We will only serve drinks on our forecourt in a suitable material that will not be glass. No open drinks will be allowed off our premises.

"The aim of our business is to offer an inclusive, community place for local residents to come and enjoy coffee during the day or an alcoholic beverage later on.

"This premises will be for people to meet and enjoy peaceful conversation."

The bar would not have any TVs, live or amplified music or offer games such as snooker and pool.

They plan to close the premises at 10pm every night and keep any noise contained within the building.

The rear of the building has a private garden which would not to be used in conjunction with the business.

"We wish to have the support of our local community and as such do not wish to offend or upset anyone by creating noise or disturbances," the applicants say.

"Our intention is to operate a three-strike warning system to anyone creating noise; they will be asked politely twice to refrain from noise and will be asked to leave on the third time of approach."

The upstairs of the property would be turned into living accommodation for the applicants.

The forecourt at the front of the building would have some tables and chairs on wheels, which could be moved and put away each evening.

This area would be closed by no later than 9pm each evening.

A smoking port would be positioned at the side of the building with a cigarette disposal container.

The applicants add: "All customers will be encouraged to leave the premises quietly. We will be open to regular feedback from local residents and wish to become an integral part of the community, having lived in Heysham for many years.