Heysham flower shop moves off high street to online only to combat rising costs

Instead, from Monday October 24, the business will move to an online and phone order service only.

Business owner Chantelle Barker said: “It’s very important to us that we can continue to provide our loyal and new customers with the same great service.

"Rising energy prices and many other costs would have made that impossible if we’d stayed on the high street.

"Hiking up our prices or providing inferior quality flowers to counteract this was just not an option, so things had to change.”

Chantelle emphasised that Time for Flowers will still be supporting local.

“We’ll miss the shop but, as a family business, we are committed to our local area and will still be employing the same hard-working, award-winning team and operating out of a commercial workshop in Heysham,” she said.

Orders for bouquets, wedding and event, funeral, and corporate flowers can be made 24/7 via https://www.timeforflowers.co.uk/ and by calling 01524 422314, Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm.

