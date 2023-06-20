Part of Moor Gate and St Peter's Road were severely damaged after flooding at the weekend.

The junction was closed by police on Sunday morning after a burst pipe sent water into the streets, completely flooding them and leaving them impassable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The water later subsided but left badly damaged road surfaces, particularly at the junction of the two roads.

The road is expected to take 10 days to repair. Photo by Mark Pickup

Major repair work is now taking place on St Peter's Road, which is closed as far as its junction with Edward Street.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “The works to reinstate the road are under way. It is a major repair and we expect this to take 10 days to complete. We apologise for any inconvenience caused while works are completed.”

Lancashire County Council said: "United Utilities are now working to fix it. We will reassess the condition of the road once they have completed their repairs."