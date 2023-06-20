News you can trust since 1837
Busy Lancaster road to remain closed for 10 days

A busy Lancaster road is expected to be closed for 10 days while urgent repair work is carried out.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST

Part of Moor Gate and St Peter's Road were severely damaged after flooding at the weekend.

The junction was closed by police on Sunday morning after a burst pipe sent water into the streets, completely flooding them and leaving them impassable.

The water later subsided but left badly damaged road surfaces, particularly at the junction of the two roads.

The road is expected to take 10 days to repair. Photo by Mark PickupThe road is expected to take 10 days to repair. Photo by Mark Pickup
Major repair work is now taking place on St Peter's Road, which is closed as far as its junction with Edward Street.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “The works to reinstate the road are under way. It is a major repair and we expect this to take 10 days to complete. We apologise for any inconvenience caused while works are completed.”

Lancashire County Council said: "United Utilities are now working to fix it. We will reassess the condition of the road once they have completed their repairs."

Flooding in St Peter's Road on Sunday.Flooding in St Peter's Road on Sunday.
