Warning for motorists as Lancaster road is badly damaged by weekend flooding

St Peter's Road and Moor Gate were closed by police on Sunday morning after a burst pipe sent water into the streets, completely flooding them and leaving them impassable.

United Utilities and Highways were notified of the situation and people advised to avoid the area.

The water later subsided but left badly damaged road surfaces, particularly at the junction of the two roads.

The aftermath of the flooding. Photo by Mark Pickup

United Utilities and Highways have been contacted for comment.

The flooding in St Peter's Road at the weekend.

