Warning for motorists as Lancaster road is badly damaged by weekend flooding

A road junction in Lancaster has been left severely damaged after flooding at the weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

St Peter's Road and Moor Gate were closed by police on Sunday morning after a burst pipe sent water into the streets, completely flooding them and leaving them impassable.

United Utilities and Highways were notified of the situation and people advised to avoid the area.

The water later subsided but left badly damaged road surfaces, particularly at the junction of the two roads.

The aftermath of the flooding. Photo by Mark PickupThe aftermath of the flooding. Photo by Mark Pickup
United Utilities and Highways have been contacted for comment.

