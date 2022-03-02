Businesses across Lancaster district open up as donation points to help Ukraine refugees

As hundreds of thousands of Ukraine residents escape the invasion of their home country by Russia, many people across the region have been asking how they can help those caught up in the conflict.

Lancaster City Council has organised a meeting to co-ordinate a Lancaster community response.

The online meeting is on Thursday March 3 at 7pm, and will discuss the different ways a response could be provided by individuals, groups and organisations.

A woman with two children and carrying bags walk on a street to leave Ukraine after crossing the Slovak-Ukrainian border in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, close to the Ukrainian city of Welykyj Beresnyj, following Russia's invasion of the Ukraine. Photo by PETER LAZAR/AFP via Getty Images

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The Lancaster district has a long and proud tradition of showing its support and compassion for those suffering as a result of war and conflict around the world.

“Following the tragic events of the last week, many people locally have asked what they can do to support the people of Ukraine in their hour of need.

“Join us to discuss this important issue and how we can work together as a community to support Ukraine and its citizens.”

Some of the donations already collected at The Canal Turn.

A number of initiatives are already under way to provide support.

The Canal Turn in Carnforth will see their first lorry leave this Friday, heading for the Ukrainian borders.

Items requested include thermal clothing and children’s clothing, as well as other important items such as sanitary products, sleeping bags, bandages and first aid items, toiletries and nappies

The pub is open daily from noon until 11pm, and they ask for donations to be dropped off before 3pm on Friday.

Halton Mill is taking donations for Ukraine.

Manager Bill Johnston said: “We've joined forces with Carnforth Caravans to act as an accessible emergency drop-off point for local people wishing to help.

"By Friday afternoon all items will be dispatched to the Polish Centre, Manchester, who then forward on to Wrexham where they will be loaded for the trip to the Ukrainian border.

"It's been local community action at its best and an unbelievable community response. In just a few hours the room at the pub we set aside for donations was completely full and we still have till Friday to go.

"It's been great that the pub has been able to help but the community response has been overwhelming. Yesterday lots of our regulars also helped unload people's cars and vans as they turned up to the pub. Thanks to you all."

A soldier serves soup to a Ukrainian woman in the building of the main railway station of Przemysl which has been turned into a temporary reception centre for refugees from Ukraine fleeing the conflict in their country, in eastern Poland, one day after Russia launched a military attack on its neighbour Ukraine. Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In Lancaster, The New Melbourne Pub in Slyne Road is taking in donations.

They said on Facebook: “As most of you know the mothers have had to leave Ukraine and the men have stayed to fight. How heartbreaking must this be for those poor families torn apart.

“We are desperately looking for baby food, baby slings, colouring books, crayons, baby milk, warm blankets (not quilts).

“Polish families have taken most of the mothers and children in and are doing all they can.

“Please if you have any of the above can you drop it at my house or pub and we will makes sure it gets to where it needs to be.”

A JustGiving page has been set up here to help raise funds towards transportation.

Halton Mill is also collecting, and any donations should be dropped off by Friday as they will be heading to refugees at the Poland/Ukraine border this weekend.

They have asked for the following items: toiletries, sanitary products, baby products (wet wipes, nappies), sleeping bags, blankets, first aid kits, colouring books, crayons, arts & craft items, small cuddly toys, and books (but only in Ukrainian).

The Beach Train Cafe in Morecambe has asked for items including long-lasting dry products such as pasta, rice and tinned food, nappies and toiletries, sleeping bags and blankets, candles, batteries and first aid kits.

Danielle Grant, who runs the cafe’s Facebook page, said: “I think I'm with many people who couldn't possibly imagine the lives all the people in the Ukraine and those who are fleeing and what they are going through at this moment.

“The Beach Train Cafe are a drop-off point for well needed donations that will be sent to Poland, who are welcoming all who need refuge.

“Please if you can spare any item, it really will be a massive help.”

Residents in Bolton-le-Sands can drop items off at the post office.

They said on Facebook: “It's absolutely devastating to watch what is happening in Ukraine at the moment.

"I feel like I need to do something to help so when you pop into the post office if you would like to leave a donation however big or small I will make sure it gets to the right people.

"I will start off with donating £100 from all of us here at the post office and Sands News Deliveries. Let's do all we can to help these people at this distressing time.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking to watch and I couldn't live with myself if I didn't do anything to help, however small it might be. Thank you so much.”

Torrisholme Community Primary School is taking donations until 3pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: ‘’It’s impossible to imagine how the people of Ukraine are feeling right now, but we would like to try to help by sharing what we can with those who need it the most.

‘’We are collecting donations which will be delivered to refugees of women, children and babies at the Polish borders via TippyToes BabyBank.

‘’If you would like to support this appeal, please drop off any of the items listed below via our school office.’’

Required are: Baby blankets, warm fleece blankets for children/women, warm socks (all ages), new baby bottles, baby comforters, hat, scarf and glove sets (baby, children, women), sanitary wear, bandages, baby food pouches, baby/children’s toiletries, towels/flannels, baby milk (powdered) and nappies (especially sizes 5, 5+, 6, 6+).