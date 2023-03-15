Bright future ahead as work set to start on restoring Morecambe Bay’s Grange Lido

They are currently commissioning feasibility studies for the provision of renewable energy to heat the pool and are also looking to open a heritage centre in Grange to continue their work on the archives and collection of oral history.

Work will start this month on the restoration of the historic pool complex on the promenade in Grange-over-Sands.

The work is scheduled to be completed in two phases.

Grange Lido.

Phase one will begin by making the derelict lido site stable, safe and accessible.

The plans include a new multi-use public space, landscaping and public realm improvements.

The project, which includes £4.9m for the lido and £1.6m for the promenade, will see the site reopen to the public after more than 30 years.

Whilst work is undertaken, Save Grange Lido (SGL) Community Benefit Society will continue securing funds for phase two - the reopening of the pool as a leisure, heritage and tourism destination bringing significant cultural, leisure, health and well-being benefits for the south Cumbria community and beyond.

Grange Lido in its heyday.

SGL is raising around £4.5m to realise the vision of bringing this unique pool back to life.

Chair Janet Carter said: “Phase one works include provisions for a temporary infill to the pool. If SGL hasn’t raised the funding by the end of the work, the group will take over the site.

"The infill will allow us to open the site to the community as a multi-use venue whilst we continue our fundraising work to commence phase 2 - the pool restoration.

"The infill will be easily removeable and completely recyclable and once we’ve raised sufficient funds we will get on with the full restoration.”

Grange Lido is due to be restored this month.

Coun Robin Ashcroft, portfolio holder for economy, culture and leisure, said: "We at South Lakeland District Council are delighted that this multi-million pound project is going ahead and that the work will protect the site’s immense social and cultural heritage in a way which doesn’t preclude the option of bringing the pool back into use sometime in the future.

"Getting to this point has been highly complicated and taken a colossal amount of work from officers, members and partners.

"Doing nothing was never an option, as failing to act would leave future administrations liable for even greater costs.

"Stabilising this listed site and refurbishing it to create public access and a usable space for the community was always our intention.

"We look forward to work commencing and to the time when the rejuvenated lido, promenade and children's play area can all be enjoyed together in this beautiful and unique location - with others able to pursue the aspiration to re-water the pool in the future.

"SLDC fully supports the aim of open air swimming again being possible at the lido and with this mind recently granted Save Grange Lido £35,000 from the government's Shared Prosperity Fund for feasibility studies into renewable energy options for the restoration of the lido, and pool design.”

David Dawson, one of the trustees of SGL, said: “Our independently verified business plan, to operate the site as a lido, shows a financially sustainable model to operate the pool as an all year round attraction.”

For the latest news, follow the team on their social media : Facebook - the official page is @SaveGrangeLidoCBS, Instagram - @grangelido, Twitter - @savegrangelido – or sign up for their newsletter via the website www.savegrangelido.co.uk

