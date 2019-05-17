American disco group Sister Sledge enjoy meal in Lancaster restaurant ahead of Highest Point show

Sister Sledge - known for their chart hits We Are Family and Lost In Music - dined out in Lancaster with the organisers of the Highest Point Festival on Thursday night.

They enjoyed a meal at Quite Simply French on St George’s Quay and are understood to have “pumped out” a rendition of We Are Family as they left the restaurant.

Sister Sledge at Quite Simply French

Kathy, Kim and Debbie Sledge are due to perform on the main stage at Highest Point Festival in Williamson Park, Lancaster, tonight, Friday May 17 at 9.30pm.

Festival director Jamie Scahill said: “They absolutely loved it (at Quite Simply French).

“They were pumping out ‘We Are Family’ as they left the restaurant.”

US hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash, AKA Joseph Saddler, will also be performing on the main stage tonight.

Highest Point kicks off at 11am today, with performances taking place across various stages within the park, including the BBC Introducing Stage in front of the Ashton Memorial, The Sundial Stage, The Dell and the Gin and Disco area near to the lake and waterfall.

The festival gave out 1,000 free tickets to emergency services staff as a “small way of saying thank you” to the police, fire, NHS and others working in front line services.

Lancaster’s Mr Ben and The Bens are due to open the main stage at 1.45pm.

DJ Sonny Wharton brings the festival to a close on Friday night on The Dell Stage, and then it’s an 11.30am start on Saturday with Morecambe’s Amber Suns opening up proceedings on the BBC Introducing Stage, which is headlined later that night by Cabbage.

Highest Point at Williamson Park

Former Radio 1 DJ and legend in his own lifetime Judge Jules plays on the Sundial Stage at 8pm on Saturday, while Lancaster’s Lowes open up the main stage at 1pm.

Britrock rules on the main stage on Saturday night with shows from Feeder and The Zutons.

The family friendly events on Sunday start early, with plenty to do for the kids throughout the day.

Visit www.highestpoint.co.uk for all the details, and follow the Lancaster Guardian’s Facebook page for photos and videos.

There are still tickets available for the festival on the gate.