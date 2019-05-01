Lancaster’s Highest Point offers 1,000 free tickets to emergency services staff

Lancaster’s Highest Point festival is offering free tickets to anyone working in the emergency services this year.

Organisers say it is a “small way of saying thank you” to the police, fire, NHS and others working in front line services.

The festival - which features performances from Sister Sledge, Grandmaster Flash, Feeder, The Zutons and Anna Calvi - takes place on May 17 - 19 within the grounds of Lancaster’s Williamson Park.

Organiser Jamie Scahill said: “We have made 1,000 tickets available for anyone working within the emergency services - so police, fire, NHS, ambulance coastguard.

“We know they’re under a lot of pressure at the moment, both financially and logistically, and I think everyone has received care or help from them at some point.

“It’s just nice to reward them, and a small way of saying thank you.”

To apply for the free tickets, visit http://bit.ly/highestpointthanksyou.

There are 500 Friday tickets and 500 Saturday tickets available. Highest Point will be choosing the winners by ballot on Monday 6th May at 5pm.

Lancaster area employees will get first dibs on tickets.

This year, the festival will run over three days and two nights. It will open at 11am on both Friday and Saturday, and Sunday, which runs from 9am until 7pm, will have more of a family friendly feel.

The Sunday event has now sold out. It will include a “grand parade” with Lancaster and Morecambe schools taking part.

Holly Wignall, from Highest Point, said: “We’ve been delivering assemblies to get the children involved with the parade. Each school has been given a set of ribbons and craft making kits, Girl Guiding are involved, as well as local dance and drama groups.

“We’ll have free face painting and craft workshops to make musical instruments for the parade.

“We open on the Sunday at 9am, with the parade after 11am. People can bring picnics and More Music will be there too.”

Jamie said the decision not to split the day and evening events up on Friday and Saturday, like last year, would create more of a festival vibe.

Last year, daytime events were free, and people were asked to leave the site and re-enter with tickets.

“The entertainment starts straight away on the Friday and we encourage everyone to get there early to make the most of it,” he said.

“The Gin and Disco stage in partnership with Booths will start at 11am. The main stage starts at midday, and there’s the BBC Introducing Stage and dance stage from 2pm. Last entry on both Friday and Saturday will be 7pm.”

Williamson Park Cafe will become The Pudding House on the Hill with sweet treats and pancakes on sale. It will also not be “VIP only” anymore.

Lancaster Cricket Club will be providing camping for the event, and the University of Cumbria are offering accommodation in their halls of residence for £20 per person per night.

There will also be regular shuttle buses running from both the cricket club and the train station for a £1 hop on fee, or pay in advance.

Tickets and further information are available from www.highestpoint.co.uk.