Actor from Channel 4 series It's A Sin and ITV drama The Bay to star in Lancaster Christmas panto

Jacob Butler who takes the starring role as Robin in The Dukes festive show, Robin Hood, played Benjamin in It’s A Sin which went on to win several awards including New Drama at the National Television Awards in 2021 and two British Academy Television Craft Awards this year.

Set in London between 1981 and 1991, It’s A Sin depicts the lives of a group of gay men and their friends during the HIV and AIDS crisis in the UK.

Jacob also played Kieran Manning in season three of The Bay ITV crime drama, shot in Morecambe.

Jacob Butler appeared in Channel 4 award winning drama, It's A Sin, and ITV's The Bay.

Other stellar cast members for Robin Hood, at The Dukes from Thursday November 24 to Saturday December 31, include Althea Burey as Marian who is known for her role as The Gruffalo’s Child during the show’s UK and international tour.

Amy Drake from the play, One Man Two Guvnors, takes the role of Tuck in Robin Hood with Helen Longworth of The Archers as Ellen-A-Dale and Lucas Cheong Smith, from the play D’Eon, as Sheriff.

The Dukes production of Robin Hood will mark the first time the theatre’s festive show has been staged in the venue’s larger 313-seat theatre, The Rake, in 11 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob butler as Robin in The Dukes Christmas show. Photo by Gabi Dawkins.

The story has been adapted with a Lancaster twist by Andrew Pollard, with Marian as the most successful sheep farmer in Bowland’s forest. While King Richard is away, the Sheriff of Nottingham ventures north to Lancaster where he plans to seize the forest and build a gated community – all for himself!

He plots to capture the Pendle Witches and exploit their sorcery to enchant Marian, forcing her hand in marriage to gain ownership of her thriving flock.

But has the Sheriff greatly underestimated the power and strength of Marian and her fearsome flock of fluffy sheep?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production promises swords, sorcery and song, romance and robbery, archery and acrobatics – not to mention the infamous sea serpent of Morecambe.

Althea Burey is Marian in The Dukes Christmas production.