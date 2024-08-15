A-level Results Day 2024: students across Lancaster and Morecambe get their grades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sixth form students across the district have been finding out their A-level results today (Thursday August 15).

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School is celebrating the successes of the Year 13 students who have achieved outstanding A-Level results following two years of hard work and determination.

Overall, almost all A-Levels results were grades A*-C (90%), with nearly three quarters of students achieving a Grade B or better (73%).

Issy O, Esther W, Jack H and Tori S get their A-level results.

Almost half of qualifications (45%) were awarded at A*-A and 15% of A-levels were awarded the top A* grade, well above national averages. 42 students achieved at least three A-levels at grade A or above with 9 students getting at least three A* grades.

The high success rate means that students have secured their places at their chosen universities to study a wide range of courses including Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary

Science, Mathematics, Law, Psychology, Philosophy and Politics, Sports Science, Business and Fine Art.

Julie Dobson, head of sixth form at LGGS, praised students who she noted had worked incredibly hard to achieve these amazing results: “We know some of our students have had to

Giselle joined LGGS in Year 12 and will be going on to study Veterinary Science at the University of Edinburgh.

overcome significant barriers to achieve what they have done this summer, and their resilience and determination is inspirational.

"Our students have shown great leadership during their time in the Sixth Form and have been tremendous role models for the younger students. Well done!”

Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy

Students at Ripley St Thomas are also celebrating a rise in top A Level Grades.

From left: Jasper and Jacob are taking a gap year before university and Will is going to Leeds Beckett University to study Politics.

Sally Kenyon, CEO of The Bay Learning Trust said: “We are absolutely delighted with students’ achievements. They have worked so hard to achieve amazing results. Our mission is to

support students to live life in all its fullness and when you see results like this, the sense of achievement for the entire team at Ripley St Thomas is fantastic.

"We would like to thank all our staff, parents and carers for such an amazing team effort.

“We wish all our students the very best in their next steps and look forward to them coming back to visit us in the coming years. Our Outstanding Sixth Form goes from strength to strength.“

Lucy Bracken and Zoe Bailey with their results.

Lola Greenan achieved 3A*s, Aisha Dabiri-Raji, Oliver Titley and Nell Williams achieved 2A* and 1A.

The following students achieved 1 A* and 2As: Oliver Brigham, Thomas Curwen, Joshua Ellis, Daniel McKimmie, Joseph Mumford and Lucy Tyler-Cole.

Our Lady’s Catholic College

Our Lady’s Catholic College is delighted to report another year of outstanding achievements by its students in their A levels and Level 3 qualifications this summer.

As well as all students succeeding at the next stage of their education the school is particularly proud of the following students who have done exceptionally well: Krisha Peraren, Venus Siu, Tomas Valencia, Joseph Wolff, Zoe Bailey, Cesar Braga Manhago, Freya Maun, Isabelle Soriano, Lucy Bracken, Josh Edwards, Chloe Page, Josie Parker and Toby Ronson.

Helen Seddon, the college’s headteacher said: “It has been another successful year of A-level and vocational results and we are extremely proud of all the work and achievements of

Charlie Allmond and Katie Nowicki Dallam School sixth form A-level results.

our outgoing Year 13. Our staff have worked relentlessly to ensure students are all able to progress to their next step onto higher education or their other chosen career pathway.

"We are delighted that once again the overwhelming majority of our students have gained the university of their choice.

"We congratulate them all and wish them the best of luck for their next exciting steps beyond Our Lady’s.”

Morecambe Bay Academy

A spokesman for Morecambe Bay Academy said: “We are delighted to celebrate the A Level results of our students at Morecambe Bay Academy Sixth Form.

“All of our Sixth Form students were able to secure their choice of course at university, including offers from Lancaster and York, and others have also had great success in securing some highly competitive apprenticeship schemes.

“Well done to Mia and Jack for securing a place on the BAE degree apprenticeship scheme and to Marianne for securing A*A*A in her A levels.

"Results for our vocational subjects are particularly strong with Mia, Lucy, Caitlin and Lucy all gaining Distinction stars in their courses.

“Overall we are incredibly proud of all of our students and the brave choices that they have made as they choose to pursue a variety of exciting future plans.

"The breadth of choice really is phenomenal. We have students moving on to study astrophysics, fashion, animation, nursing, international relations and interior architecture.

"Furthermore, we have a number of students taking up highly competitive places at LIPA and Italia Conti.

“We are proud that our culture of belonging, committed staff body and strong parental support has enabled our students to truly believe in their own personal and academic abilities.

"Their achievements mark an exciting next step in their lives, and we wish them well and look forward to hearing of future successes.”

Dallam School

Staff and students at Dallam School in Milnthorpe are celebrating the achievements of 71 students who sat their A-levels and BTECs this summer.

Among those with strong academic results are Jake Burgess-Tolley and Luke Harrison who both achieved A* in Maths, A in Further Maths, A in Physics, alongside a Distinction star in their BTEC Computing for their fourth subject.

This has gained them both a place at Durham University to study Maths and Physics and Natural Sciences courses.

Luke said “My time at Dallam has been the best. I couldn’t have asked for better. What stands out for me here are the teachers and how they have supported me – they are so helpful

and very good at what they do.”

Katie Nowicki achieved three A grades in Biology, Chemistry and Physics and is heading to the University of Glasgow to study Medicine.

Katie said: “I’m shocked but so happy that all my hard work has paid off. I’ve had a great seven years at Dallam. My time here has really shaped me as a person and I’m grateful to my

teachers for all their help and support as I wouldn’t have got these results without them.”

Other result highlights from the year group include Charlie Allmond who achieved one A* and two A’s and will be heading to Lancaster University in September to study Biochemistry.

Boarding student Ioana Ionescu achieved a B and two C grades and heads to Lancaster University to study Criminology and Law.

Some students have chosen to take on apprenticeships, including Luca Furbini who is heading to BAE Systems to take a Mechanical Machinist on Submarines course.

Head of sixth form, Abbie Wilcock said: “We are so happy to see our students celebrate their progress and reap the rewards of all the skills they have gained at Dallam Sixth Form.

“During their time with us they have been leaders and role models for the younger students within our school community.

"Their achievements go beyond academic – they include performing in school musical productions, sporting success, supporting large school events, buddying up and reading with

the younger years and leading on student voice initiatives.

“We are sure that the leadership skills they have demonstrated, along with their academic achievements, will support them to a smooth transition into their next steps.”

Dallam headteacher Steven Henneberry said: “We are incredibly proud of our students for their results this year.

"Their hard work, resilience, and commitment have truly paid off, and these achievements are a testament to their dedication alongside the guidance of our talented staff and

supportive parents and carers.

"Congratulations to each and every one of you on your success—this is just the beginning of your bright futures.”