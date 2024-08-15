A-level results day 2024: pictures as students in Lancaster and Morecambe get their grades

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Aug 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 15:41 BST
It’s a momentous day for A-level students in Lancaster and Morecambe as they get their results.

Here is our selection of pictures of students at local schools receiving those all important grades.

Jamie B, Caitlin B and Serena M, Morecambe Bay Academy.

Jamie B, Caitlin B and Serena M, Morecambe Bay Academy. Photo: Submit

Lola Greenan who achieved 3A*s at Ripley St Thomas School, Lancaster, is delighted with her results and will be studying Psychology at Glasgow University after taking a gap year to travel to Thailand and Canada.

Lola Greenan who achieved 3A*s at Ripley St Thomas School, Lancaster, is delighted with her results and will be studying Psychology at Glasgow University after taking a gap year to travel to Thailand and Canada. Photo: Submit

Teal L. at Morecambe Bay Academy.

Teal L. at Morecambe Bay Academy. Photo: Submit

Our Lady's Catholic College pupils Lucy Bracken and Zoe Bailey with their results.

Our Lady's Catholic College pupils Lucy Bracken and Zoe Bailey with their results. Photo: Submit

