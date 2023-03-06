The 52-year-old from St Helens was arrested at around 2.30pm at the Mazuma Stadium in Westgate, on suspicion of a public order offence.

It was reported that a steward had been subjected to a racial slur. The man has been bailed to June 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The League One match had kicked off at an earlier time of 12.30pm and ended 0-0.

Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium. Photo: Google Street View

Extra police were also drafted in in light of incidents at the same fixture last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match on February 5 2022 saw a pitch invasion by Bolton fans following a late equaliser.

There were also claims made by Bolton that their players and staff had been racially abused by a Morecambe supporter.

One Bolton fan was later charged with pitch encroachment while other supporters were given fixed penalty notices.