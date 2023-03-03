An increase in police will be in place in light of incidents at the same fixture last season.

The League One game has also been moved to a 12.30pm kick-off instead of the usual 3pm.

Around 1,600 Bolton fans are expected to travel to the Mazuma Stadium for the match.

Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium. Picture from Google Street View.

A joint statement by Lancashire Police and Morecambe Football Club says: “We are supporting this Saturday’s match with a joint operation between Morecambe FC and Lancashire Constabulary.

“We’ve worked closely in the planning of this weekend’s game and our aim is to keep people safe as well as getting people to and from the ground efficiently.

“Officers and stewards will be on hand to assist supporters attending the match, with an appropriate policing response in place.”

Last season’s match on February 5 2022 saw a pitch invasion by Bolton fans following a late equaliser.

The match was stopped for 10 minutes and the players taken off the pitch following a verbal incident involving Morecambe fans and members of the Bolton bench.

There were claims made by Bolton that their players and staff had been racially abused by a Morecambe supporter, but the investigation was later dropped due to lack of evidence.

One Bolton fan was later charged with pitch encroachment while other supporters were given fixed penalty notices.