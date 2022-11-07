31 brave trekkers set off on adventure of lifetime for Lancaster hospice

This weekend saw the latest St John’s Hospice overseas fundraising trek get under way. For their 2022 challenge the team of supporters and staff will be taking on Cambodia, finishing at the famous UNESCO world heritage site of Angkor Wat.

Ahead of the 31 trekkers from all over the community are days of walking through rice paddies, farmland and villages as well as visits to the many stunning temples. They will also be visiting Cambodia’s sacred Kulen Mountain.

This is the fifth overseas trek for the hospice, with trekkers having previously taken on the Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu, the Sahara Desert and the Himalayan foothills.

The trekkers pre-flight at Heathrow Airport.

St John’s only receives around one third of its funding from the NHS so fundraising treks like this are incredibly important.

These adventures are also deep personal challenges for many of the supporters. Many have had family members use the services of St John’s so want to support their local hospice.

Gary, who is taking on his fourth trek, said: “Myself and the Butler family have fundraised for St John’s for over 25 years, since our parents were cared for there. The support we’ve received from the hospice since then has never wavered. Only yesterday my father-in-law is now receiving end of life care, so their services are needed again by our family.”

Victoria, Engagement Manager at Lancaster and Morecambe College, is also pushing herself out of her comfort zone. Victoria said, "When my husband Mark was nearing the end of his life, the Hospice at Home team offered us the most incredible support. Their unwavering compassion and help meant that he was able to remain at home for those final weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Departure night at St John's Hospice, Lancaster.

"The Bereavement Team then continued to support me afterwards. Without this help, I am not sure what I would have done.”

Alison is excited to get started saying, “So the ‘Big Girl Pants’ are on! I’m seeing this as a massive personal challenge as well as an amazing opportunity to raise a large amount of money for the hospice. I know it will push me to my limits physically and emotionally but knowing the reason behind why I am doing this, it fills me with hope.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie is trekking in memory of her best friend. “The hospice looked after my best friend in her last few days,” she said. “I didn’t realise the hospice relies on individuals donating to continue to provide the amazing support. When I saw the advert for this trek it made sense to me to help support them, and my friend’s birthday would have fallen on one of the dates we are trekking.

"When I think about the funds we have all raised I know we are all doing an amazing thing, although I’m slightly nervous about what’s in store!”