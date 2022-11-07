This year's spectacular Light Up Lancaster event in pictures
There were spectacular and surprising sights everywhere when Light Up Lancaster illuminated the city at the weekend.
By Debbie Butler
5 hours ago
Tens of thousands of people flocked to the much loved event to see innovative and imaginative light art on Lancaster’s city centre streets, squares and historic buildings.
The two-day event finished with a spectacular fireworks finale launched near Lancaster Castle on Saturday night.
