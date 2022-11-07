News you can trust since 1837
This year's spectacular Light Up Lancaster event in pictures

There were spectacular and surprising sights everywhere when Light Up Lancaster illuminated the city at the weekend.

By Debbie Butler
5 hours ago

Tens of thousands of people flocked to the much loved event to see innovative and imaginative light art on Lancaster’s city centre streets, squares and historic buildings.

The two-day event finished with a spectacular fireworks finale launched near Lancaster Castle on Saturday night.

1. Fireworks finale

The grand fireworks finale at Light Up Lancaster.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

2. Spectator sport

Imaginative light art could be found on Lancaster’s city centre streets, squares and historic buildings.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

3. Let there be light

Light Up Lancaster locations included the Priory.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

4. Out with a bang

A spectacular fireworks display rounded off the weekend.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

