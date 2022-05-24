12 best Lancaster butty shops for British Sandwich Week

If you didn’t already know, it’s British Sandwich Week!

By Debbie Butler
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 12:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 12:44 pm

To mark the week-long celebration of our favourite food-to-go, from May 22 to 28, the team at the Lancaster Guardian takes a look at what our city has to offer on the sandwich shop front.

Here’s our guide to some of the top butty shops in Lancaster as ranked by Google.

1. Moorish

5 Moor Lane, Lancaster LA1 1QD. Kerbside pick-up. No delivery. "Fantastic wraps and sandwiches, great decor and atmosphere!"

2. Atkinson's Sandwich Bar

2 Primrose Street, Lancaster LA1 3BN. Dine-in, takeaway and delivery. Call 01524 931445. "Food is always good, prices are excellent and the staff are great."

3. Buccelli's

29 Church Street, Lancaster LA1 1LP. Italian bistro, deli, cafe, restaurant and shop. Dine-in. Takeaway. No delivery. "Amazing food and service, home cooked to perfection and served with a smile."

4. Diggles

7 Ffrances Passage, Lancaster LA1 1UG. Dine-in. Takeaway. No delivery. "Excellent place, great coffee, good cakes and sandwiches, very good service."

