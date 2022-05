This year, the week-long celebration of our favourite food-to-go takes place from Sunday (May 22) through to Saturday (May 28).

To mark the occasion, here’s a guide to 10 top sandwich shops in Morecambe as ranked by Google.

See if your favourite is on the list or maybe give one of these butty shops a try if you haven’t already.

1. The Buttery Cafe & Deli 1 Anderton Street, Morecambe LA4 5DY. Dine-in, takeaway and delivery. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Sunflowers 47 & 47A Queen Street, Morecambe LA4 5EL. Takeaway and delivery. No dine-in. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Tomlinson's Sandwich Bar 12 Forestgate, White Lund Industrial Estate, Morecambe LA3 3PD. Kerbside pick-up, no-contact delivery and no dine-in. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Pickles Sandwich Bar 351 Lancaster Road, Torrisholme, Morecambe LA4 6RL. Takeaway and no dine-in. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales