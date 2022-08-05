10 top Lancaster & Morecambe pub gardens to visit on International Beer Day

It’s International Beer Day today (August 5) so to mark the occasion we’ve put together a guide to popular pub gardens in Lancaster and Morecambe.

By Debbie Butler
Friday, 5th August 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 9:20 am

With the weather turning warmer over the next few days, it’s an ideal time to chill in a local beer garden with a nice ice cold pint… or two!

Take a look at our guide to 10 of our favourite pub gardens in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

1. The White Cross, Lancaster

Enjoy real ales and pub grub from a 19th-century canalside warehouse with a towpath terrace.

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

2. The Borough, Lancaster

This lively and popular venue has a lovely beer garden which can be accessed from the street as well as through the pub.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. The Merchants, Lancaster

Enjoy good pub food and seasonal dishes with your pint at this once 17th-century wine cellar with a garden.

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

4. Hest Bank Hotel, Hest Bank

This canalside pub has a large, sunny beer garden with a great menu choice and friendly service.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
MorecambeLancaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 3