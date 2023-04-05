Here's when the sun will be with us in Lancaster and Morecambe over Easter

Whether you’re planning to get away or just chilling at home the sun is always a bonus over the Easter period.

Fortunately that looks likely this year with sunshine forecast for both Good Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the outlook from BBC Weather for the Easter period in the Lancaster district from Friday April 7 to Sunday April 16.

A sunny day In Morecambe. Picture by Chris Coates.

This Friday and Saturday, you can expect sunshine with highs of 14C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday looks a pretty good day for getting out and about too with sunny intervals, a gentle breeze and highs of 15C.

From Monday April 10 through to Thursday April 13, you can expect to see light rain and moderate breezes although temperatures remain around 13C.

The forecast for Friday April 14 and Saturday April 15 is dry with some sunshine and highs of 15C on the Saturday.