Here's when the sun will be with us in Lancaster and Morecambe over Easter

Easter is almost upon us and a long weekend is more than welcome for most.

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST

Whether you’re planning to get away or just chilling at home the sun is always a bonus over the Easter period.

Fortunately that looks likely this year with sunshine forecast for both Good Friday and Saturday.

This is the outlook from BBC Weather for the Easter period in the Lancaster district from Friday April 7 to Sunday April 16.

A sunny day In Morecambe. Picture by Chris Coates.A sunny day In Morecambe. Picture by Chris Coates.
A sunny day In Morecambe. Picture by Chris Coates.
This Friday and Saturday, you can expect sunshine with highs of 14C.

Sunday looks a pretty good day for getting out and about too with sunny intervals, a gentle breeze and highs of 15C.

From Monday April 10 through to Thursday April 13, you can expect to see light rain and moderate breezes although temperatures remain around 13C.

The forecast for Friday April 14 and Saturday April 15 is dry with some sunshine and highs of 15C on the Saturday.

It’s still warm on Sunday April 16 although you can expect some light rain and a gentle breeze.

