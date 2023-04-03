News you can trust since 1837
38 pictures look back to Easters of the past in Lancaster and Morecambe

It’s almost Easter and with that in mind, the Lancaster Guardian is taking you on a trip down memory lane to Easters past.

By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:07 BST

From Easter bonnets and bunnies through to Easter youth football tournaments and charity events, this time of year in the Lancaster and Morecambe district was always a busy time for our photographers.

We hope you enjoy our selection of pictures of Easters in years gone by and that they bring back many happy memories.

Bare Necessities Pre School Playgroup held an Easter parade for which all the children made their own hats and sang Easter songs for their families.

Bare Necessities Pre School Playgroup held an Easter parade for which all the children made their own hats and sang Easter songs for their families. Photo: Submit

Young footballers who attended a Morecambe FC Easter soccer school at the Globe Arena and received trophies, medals and Easter eggs.

Young footballers who attended a Morecambe FC Easter soccer school at the Globe Arena and received trophies, medals and Easter eggs. Photo: Garth Hamer

Manager of NatWest, Central Promenade, Morecambe, Imtiaz Munshi and customer services officer Vicki Hood with prizewinners in an Easter painting competition, Sophie Harwood, Jessica Cleal, Elise Brien, James Parsons (on behalf of his sister Rebecca) and Ava Barker (not pictured) all from St Peter's CE School, Heysham.

Manager of NatWest, Central Promenade, Morecambe, Imtiaz Munshi and customer services officer Vicki Hood with prizewinners in an Easter painting competition, Sophie Harwood, Jessica Cleal, Elise Brien, James Parsons (on behalf of his sister Rebecca) and Ava Barker (not pictured) all from St Peter's CE School, Heysham. Photo: Nigel Slater

Bike the Bay five-mile family bike ride along Morecambe Promenade which ended at Happy Mount Park for an Easter Extravaganza with the Easter bunny, crafts, games and The Grand Easter Egg Hunt.

Bike the Bay five-mile family bike ride along Morecambe Promenade which ended at Happy Mount Park for an Easter Extravaganza with the Easter bunny, crafts, games and The Grand Easter Egg Hunt. Photo: Submitted

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
