10 top Lancaster & Morecambe beer gardens to visit when the sun is shining

Here at the Lancaster Guardian, we’ve put together a guide to 10 of our favourite pub gardens in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.
1. The White Cross, Lancaster
Enjoy real ales and pub grub from a 19th-century canalside warehouse with a towpath terrace.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Hest Bank Hotel, Hest Bank
This canalside pub has a large, sunny beer garden with a great menu choice and friendly service.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. The Merchants, Lancaster
Enjoy good pub food and seasonal dishes with your pint at this once 17th-century wine cellar with a garden.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. The Borough, Lancaster
This lively and popular venue has a lovely beer garden which can be accessed from the street as well as through the pub.
Photo: Google Street View