10 top Lancaster & Morecambe beer gardens to visit when the sun is shining

With the sun starting to put in an appearance, thoughts turn to basking in a local beer garden with a nice ice cold pint… or two!

By Debbie Butler
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:29 pm

Here at the Lancaster Guardian, we’ve put together a guide to 10 of our favourite pub gardens in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

Take a look below.

1. The White Cross, Lancaster

Enjoy real ales and pub grub from a 19th-century canalside warehouse with a towpath terrace.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Hest Bank Hotel, Hest Bank

This canalside pub has a large, sunny beer garden with a great menu choice and friendly service.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. The Merchants, Lancaster

Enjoy good pub food and seasonal dishes with your pint at this once 17th-century wine cellar with a garden.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. The Borough, Lancaster

This lively and popular venue has a lovely beer garden which can be accessed from the street as well as through the pub.

Photo: Google Street View

