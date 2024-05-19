Northern Powerhouse Events organisers of Highest Point Festival in Lancaster respond to fears it won't be back
and live on Freeview channel 276
Set in the beautiful srroundings of Williamson Park in Lancaster, tens of thousands of people from across Lancashire descend on the city for Highest Point ever year.
But following this year’s successful festival, which boasted acts such as Busted, Sam Ryder, Cat Burns, Gok Wan, Tom Odell and dozens more acts rumours have been spreading the event might not be returning in 2025.
Festvalgoers were even treated to the rare sights of the Northern Lights lighting up the skies above the Ashton Memorial.
But after hailing the 2025 festival, which was basked in lovely sunshine, a huge success organisers have dismissed the fears.
Highest Point organiser Rich Dyer, of Northern Powerhouse Events, said: “We’ve had such a great weekend with tens of thousands of people enjoying themselves in the park.
“The weather couldn’t have been better and there really was something for everyone.
“The whole team behind the festival is based here in Lancashire so we’re really pleased that we can showcase local talent and support the area.
“We’re already thinking about next year’s festival and we can’t wait to be able to confirm more details soon.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.