The best time to see the Northern Lights is between 10pm and 3am.

People will be eagerly watching the skies tonight hoping to catch another glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Stunning skies arrived in Lancashire last night as the aurora borealis became visible across the UK.

Members of the Lancashire Post Camera Club and Blackpool Gazette Camera Club captured the colourful skies across the county. With festivalgoers in Lancashire treated to a special view at Highest Point Festival in Williamson Park.

The visibility of the Northern Lights was increased on Friday because of an “extreme” geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The magical Northern Lights in Blackpool! Photo credit: Sky Shots - Karl Houghton

The storm, caused by powerful eruptions known as coronal mass ejections, triggered spectacular displays of aurora. For those hoping to see the lights again, there remains some hope.

The Met Office’s space weather forecast said the ejections arrived last night, causing a “significantly enhanced aurora overnight” with enhanced visibility across the UK.

It adds that activity should slowly decline today (May 11) but will remain enhanced in the coming days with aurora still likely to be seen from the northern half of the UK at times and potentially further south again. This forecast could change with the likelihood of further coronal ejections taking place.

UK-based Aurorawatch has issued a 'red alert' saying there is a lot of activity still taking place today. They said: "It is likely that aurora will be visible by eye and camera from anywhere in the UK."

Northern Lights seen at Highest Point Festival in Lancaster

What time can we see the Northern Lights tonight?

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said yesterday the conditions that allowed the Northern Lights to appear on Friday night could be replicated on Saturday, but that the exact locations were still unknown.

He said: “Although the shorter nights will limit the visibility window, there’s a good chance to see the aurora, particularly on Friday night and especially in Scotland, Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.

“There could even be visibility further south if you have the right equipment.

“Those conditions could continue on Saturday night but we still have to work out some details on where exactly that will be.”

Meanwhile, Krista Hammond, the Met Office’s space weather manager, predicted those in northern parts of the UK had the best chance of seeing the lights again.