North West has the most haunted roads in the country - here's where they are

The North West has the highest concentration of haunted roads in the UK, according to a new study.

Researchers from Quotezone.co.uk have compiled a list of 10 of the creepiest routes this Halloween - and three of them are in our area.

Greg Wilson, CEO and car insurance expert at Quotezone.co.uk said: “Most of us are familiar with traditional ghost stories and will feel that tingle down our spine when in an old church or cemetery. But few will be quite as aware what unearthly terrors lie in wait for them when driving around the UK in the apparent safety of their own vehicles. So with Halloween fast approaching we’ve researched the 10 most supernatural UK roads and revealed what apparitions drivers might find - so if you’re prone to a scare, I’d give these spooky streets a wide berth.

“For the bravest believers these roads will represent an opportunity to go on a phantom-filled road trip while even the most sceptical motorist will find these stories chilling to read - either way, it would be sensible to leave your dashcam switched on this Halloween!”

Which roads?

Roman soldiers - M6 motorway: There have been multiple reports at various points along the 230-mile route of the M6 of motorists witnessing Roman soldiers marching across the road. Parts of the M6 run along an old Roman road, built between AD 43 and AD 410 which would have been used by soldiers during the Roman invasion of Britain.

The Executed Monk - A666, ‘The Devil’s Highway’, Bolton: Several accidents have been reportedly caused by sightings of the hunched-over figure limping at the side of the road along the Devil’s Highway. Known simply as the A666 ghost, dashcam footage from 2015 revealed a white creature appearing out of nowhere on the deserted road. The video shows the figure slowly approaching a terrified driver while the passenger cries for help. Locals have speculated that the figure could be that of a monk who was executed in a nearby tower in 1643.

Phantom Miners - Platt Lane, Lancashire: Many motorists have reported seeing spooky eyes peering out of the hedges by the roadside, and phantom miners plodding alongside cars or pulling coal wagons behind them. This road in Westhoughton runs close to the site of the 1910 Pretoria pit tragedy which killed 344 miners.

Others making the list were Old Malone Road, County Antrim, B1249 between Driffield and Staxton Hill, East Riding of Yorkshire, Blue Bell Hill, Kent, Nine Mile Hill, Devon, Stockbridge Bypass, Sheffield, B519 by The Spaniards Inn, Hampstead, The Old Tay Bridge, Dundee.