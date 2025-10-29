The 14 most haunted pubs in Lancashire as Halloween approaches

New research from Where The Trade Buys , one of the UK’s leading print suppliers to the hospitality industry, has revealed the UK’s most haunted pubs, hotels and restaurants.

The findings are based on over 1,300 recorded ghost sightings listed on The Paranormal Database at hospitality venues across the UK and Ireland, highlighting the UK’s most haunted hospitality hotspots just in time for Halloween.

Lancashire has 50 recorded hauntings across pubs, hotels and restaurants, making it the third most haunted region in the UK.

Below we have outlined the 14* pubs included in this list and details as to which spooky sightings were recorded.

Emma Thompson, Marketing Director at Where The Trade Buys, said: “Our research shines a light on the incredible history and individuality within the UK’s hospitality scene. From centuries-old pubs to seaside hotels, each venue has its own story, and for some, that story comes with a spine-tingling twist.

*25 Lancashire pubs feature on The Paranamoral Database but we have only included those that are still open.

1 . Haunted pubs in Lancashire Take a look at all the pubs in Lancashire that feature in the Paranormal Database and are still open.

2 . Raikes Hall in Blackpool Once a convent, one of its former inhabitants who drowned herself nearby would once come back to visit from beyond the grave

3 . New Hall Tavern in Samlesbury Filming for a paranormal documentary took place in this public house, inspired by a witness's claims that she had experienced disembodied footsteps and had heard a girl crying when staying at the building as a child.

4 . Fox and Hounds in Blackburn The poltergeist at work within this pub enjoyed playing Tina Turner's Be Tender with Me Baby on the juke box, as well as throwing items around and moving ornaments.