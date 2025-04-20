Breaking
North West Air Ambulance lands on motorway following M6 road traffic collision
Highways England have confirmed that a North West Air Ambulance has landed on the M6 following a serious road traffic collision.
With the M6 closed southbound between J34 near Lancaster and J33 at Galgate following a serious collision, police have said that they are unable to confirm when the road will reopen.
Highways England have also confirmed that traffic has been halted to allow an air ambulance to land on the motorway and attend to those involved in the incident.
“Traffic has been held on the northbound carriageway to allow the North West Air Ambulance to land at scene,” Highways England posted on X.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.