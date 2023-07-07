New Lancaster artists' hub moves into historic home
Alan Morris and his wife Sarah Galloway have partnered with Rachel (Rae) Tribbick in the venture – Assembly Arts – which will see the former dance spaces in King Street transformed into professional art studios and workshop areas.
Alan and Sarah met Rae while they were all based at Halton Mill. Some of the classes which Sarah and Rae ran there are now taking place at Assembly Arts ahead of the official opening in September.
Alan is a photographer with an art education background and Sarah specialises in architectural glass and has work in Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral, St Thomas’s Church in Lancaster, Morecambe Parish Church and St John’s Church in Silverdale. Rae is a ceramics specialist. All live in Lancaster.
“We found that there was very little provision in Lancaster for artists to create large scale work and we really want to encourage professional and emerging artists who are hungry to do fine art work here,” said Alan.
“We’re very aware that there’s a lot of good artistic talent in Lancaster but it gets dissipated as there’s no provision or mentoring support.”
The former main dance hall at Assembly Arts is being partitioned to create up to 10 individual artists spaces while the smaller dance space becomes an arts room which tenants can hire to run workshops. Downstairs, the entrance hall will be a gallery to display the work of tenants and other artists.
Lancaster MP Cat Smith is due to officially open Assembly Arts on September 23.