Venus Revisited is the result of 16 local women attending a short course where they talked about their menopause experiences and explored their self and body image in clay.

The course was led by artist and ceramicist, Kath McDonald from King Street Arts in Lancaster, who first had the idea of using clay to explore and celebrate ageing some years ago.

She uses ancient hand-building techniques to create objects which are re-imagined memories of the past and also runs workshops where she encourages people to explore their own creative potential and aspects of identity.

Some of the women who took part in Venus Revisited with their work currently on show.

"After 50, women can start to feel invisible,” said Kath.

“There are so many changes that come along with the menopause and clay is a good way to explore these and celebrate some of the aspects of ageing too.”

When she turned 50 herself, Kath began to make figures in clay to show her own ageing and realised this could be a good way for other women to do the same.

The pilot project, which has resulted in the exhibition, was funded by Lancaster District Community & Voluntary Solutions.

One of the exhibits currently on display as part of Venus Revisited at Morecambe Library.

The unique collection of terracotta sculptures produced by the women are displayed alongside other objects which symbolise their approach to themselves as they age.

Venus Revisited is currently running at Morecambe Library until July 8 and will also be on display in the main gallery at The Storey in Lancaster from July 11-13 (9am-6pm). Entry is free.