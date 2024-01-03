Your Christmas babies: 16 pictures of festive new arrivals in Lancaster and Morecambe
We asked readers on the Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Facebook to share photos of their new Christmas arrivals – and you didn’t disappoint.
By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 10:09 GMT
Here are your 16 new born festive Morecambe and Lancaster babies… plus 11 fur babies… in no particular order, of course!
