News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Your Christmas babies: 16 pictures of festive new arrivals in Lancaster and Morecambe

We asked readers on the Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Facebook to share photos of their new Christmas arrivals – and you didn’t disappoint.
By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 10:09 GMT

Here are your 16 new born festive Morecambe and Lancaster babies… plus 11 fur babies… in no particular order, of course!

In case you missed it: Looking back: adorable gallery of Christmas Day and New Year babies from Lancaster and Morecambe

Alora Wilding who weighed 7lbs.

1. Christmas arrival

Alora Wilding who weighed 7lbs. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Aaliyah-Rae Jackson weighed 6lbs 1oz when she arrived on Boxing Day.

2. Christmas arrival

Aaliyah-Rae Jackson weighed 6lbs 1oz when she arrived on Boxing Day. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Luka-Anthony Wayne Wakelin, born on December 17, weighing 7.1lbs.

3. Christmas arrival

Luka-Anthony Wayne Wakelin, born on December 17, weighing 7.1lbs. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Lola Mae Parker, born on December 13 weighing 7.2lbs.

4. Christmas arrival

Lola Mae Parker, born on December 13 weighing 7.2lbs. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe