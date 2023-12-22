Looking back: adorable gallery of Christmas Day and New Year babies from Lancaster and Morecambe

We've had a look back through our archives to find some of the Christmas Day and New Year babies we’ve photographed through the years.
See if you can stop yourself saying “awww”.
1. Christmas Day baby
Bridget Longdon from Heysham with her baby boy who weighed in at 6lbs 15oz at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Christmas Day 1999. Pictured with the new baby is proud dad Tom and baby's big brother Frank. Photo: DARREN ANDREWS
2. Christmas Day baby
Leona Gibbins from Morecambe with Ashleigh Elizabeth Pearcy who was born at 7.20pm at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Christmas Day 2003. Ashleigh weighed 8lb 7oz (3.82 kilos). Photo: Darren Andrews
3. Christmas 2009
Geraldine Smith, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, meets Graeme and Caro Sim with their new baby son, Joshua, and matron and midwife Sharon Hayes in the maternity unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary during the MP's Christmas visit to the hospital. Photo: Garth Hamer
4. Christmas 2009
MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale Geraldine Smith meets Julie Anna McCann with her new baby daughter and midwives Sonya Lace and Barbara Camp in the maternity unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary during the MP's Christmas visit to the hospital in 2009. Photo: Garth Hamer