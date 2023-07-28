Young patients on Lancaster Children’s Ward impress MP with their 'wonderful' art work

Cat Smith visited the ward to judge an art competition to mark 75 years of the NHS and she was hugely impressed with the 87 pictures on the theme of tea parties.

The standard of entries was so high that Cat found it a difficult task to choose the two winners.

A young patient, whose details can’t be shared, was the competition winner, and Leah Hazelwood, seven, came second. Leah created her bright and colourful picture with one hand because she had broken her other arm. Both children received Argos vouchers for their winning entries.

Cat Smith, MP, with members of staff and a young patient on the day of the judging.

Cat said: “It has been incredibly hard to judge the competition as the pictures are of such a high quality. I’d like to thank all of the children for getting involved. It has been wonderful to see the pictures.

“As a child, when I went into hospital, it was scary and I remember feeling bored. The Children’s Ward at the RLI has a lovely big room for the children to play in, which is a joy to see.”

Rebecca Harvey, a Hospital Play Specialist on the Children’s Ward, said: “The art competition has been wonderful for the children on the ward. They really enjoyed taking part and some were quite competitive. We’ve had entries from very young children all the way up to 18-year-olds.

“All of the entries were by children who have passed through our ward. It has helped them with any boredom they might have been feeling and has given them a sense of achievement and belonging.”

Cat found it difficult to choose the winners.

Andy Butler, Deputy Associate Director of Nursing for Children’s Services at the hospital trust, said: “It’s all about getting children involved in a positive and fun way to help us all celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS. The total number of entries just shows that the children have really got into the spirit of celebrating the NHS, which is brilliant and also highlights what a huge impact the NHS has on everyone’s lives.”

Bay Hospitals Charity helped organise the competition to enable children on the ward to celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS.

Ania Barsksa, a Hospital Play Specialist on the Children’s Ward and a Bay Hospitals Charity Champion, said: “The theme of tea parties was chosen as it fitted with the 75th birthday of the NHS. The children loved it – it was a nice distraction from the fact that they were in hospital.

Cat with Play Specialists, Rebecca Harvey (right) and Ania Barska at the Children’s Ward

“It’s lovely to work on the Children’s Ward. Every day is different and I’m now seeing parents who were once on the ward, and who have their own children now. It makes you feel like part of the family. I was in teaching and then I got into this job around 20 years ago after my son became ill. It has been wonderful to give something back for the amazing work that was done when my son was poorly.”

Cat also met members of staff on the ward and thanked them for their continued dedication through challenging times. She had a tour of the ward and said she was impressed with the high quality environment for young patients.