Wow! These old pictures of Morecambe's iconic Midland bear no resemblance to the hotel as it is today

The year 2000 saw probably the worst moment in the history of Morecambe’s iconic Midland hotel.
By Debbie Butler
Published 29th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

After the kitchen was condemned by environmental health and the hotel’s heating system broke down, it was forced to close its doors – and remained so until its grand reopening in June 2008.

Some of these pictures throw the hotel back to when it was closed in the early 2000s – but they also include a few from just before that time.

The photos were posted by The Midland on its Facebook page but we thought they were worth sharing with our readers as a reminder of just how far the hotel has come since those sad days.

You may also like: 41 pictures of Morecambe's iconic Midland Hotel through the years including its 2008 grand reopening

The derelict hotel was a sad sight.

1. The Midland in the early 2000s

The derelict hotel was a sad sight. Photo: The Midland

Photo Sales
Crumbling walls in one of the bedrooms after the hotel's closure.

2. The Midland in the early 2000s

Crumbling walls in one of the bedrooms after the hotel's closure. Photo: The Midland

Photo Sales
-

3. The Midland in the early 2000s

- Photo: The Midland

Photo Sales
The year 2000 saw probably the worst moment in the hotel's history when it closed its doors after the kitchen was condemned by environmental health, and then the hotel’s heating system broke down.

4. The Midland in the early 2000s

The year 2000 saw probably the worst moment in the hotel's history when it closed its doors after the kitchen was condemned by environmental health, and then the hotel’s heating system broke down. Photo: The Midland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeMidland HotelFacebook