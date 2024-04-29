Wow! These old pictures of Morecambe's iconic Midland bear no resemblance to the hotel as it is today

After the kitchen was condemned by environmental health and the hotel’s heating system broke down, it was forced to close its doors – and remained so until its grand reopening in June 2008.
Some of these pictures throw the hotel back to when it was closed in the early 2000s – but they also include a few from just before that time.
The photos were posted by The Midland on its Facebook page but we thought they were worth sharing with our readers as a reminder of just how far the hotel has come since those sad days.
