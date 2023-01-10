Works gets under way on building of 27 new homes in village near Lancaster

Jones Homes has acquired a 4.6 acre site off Abbeystead Road, at the north eastern edge of the village, after planning permission to develop the land was granted by Lancaster City Council in July.

The land purchase means the housebuilder has now made a start on site with construction work under way beginning with roads and sewers.

Bowland Rise, as the development will be known, will include a range of two, three, four, and five bedroom properties. There will be 16 houses for private sale and 11 affordable homes, comprising five properties for low cost rent and six homes for shared ownership.

A CGI of Jones Homes' Knightsbridge property at Bowland Rise, Dolphinholme.

In line with the planning agreement for the development, Jones Homes will be contributing £89,397 towards open space and play provision in Dolphinholme. This will include £33,747 towards the parish council’s tennis courts and bowling green, as well as £55,650 for the parish council’s play area. A further £92,247 will be provided to create an additional four secondary school places in the local area.

Dan Bolton, Divisional Land Director for Jones Homes Lancashire, said Bowland Rise would be in keeping with the village-style properties which already exist in Dolphinholme.

“All homes will feature materials which reflect the character of the village and its location on the edge of the Forest of Bowland, an area of outstanding natural beauty,” he said.

While traditional in appearance, the homes will be energy efficient with low energy lighting and A-rated boiler systems and will be provided with charging points for electric vehicles.

Bowland Rise will also have a dedicated area for public open space, such as a landscaped pond area.

“Dolphinholme is a small village and this development will help to sustain and enhance the existing community,” said Dan.

"Local businesses will benefit from the arrival of new residents and the high proportion of affordable homes will help meet the demand from local people keen to move back to the village.”

