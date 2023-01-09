World renowned business gives Lancaster a massive thumbs up after its first year in new city office

SilverDoor, a world leading serviced apartment and corporate housing provider, is marking its first year in Charter House, Dalton Square.

After a period of sustained growth and two successful acquisitions, SilverDoor’s Lancaster-based team needed more office space to continue to grow and in January 2022 the 40 strong team relocated from Fenton Street to Dalton Square.

Previously occupied by HMRC and the NHS, Charter House underwent a £1.5 million refurbishment to create a modern and bright atmosphere. SilverDoor appointed Lancaster-based HPA Architects, and workplace design and build specialists TSK group to curate a state of the art open plan design to facilitate better communication and collaboration between departments.

SilverDoor's state of the art offices in Dalton Square, Lancaster. Picture: TSK group

The completion of Charter House in 2022 signalled an important step in the city’s development setting a new standard for commercial space in Lancaster. Since opening, the modern, open plan space has welcomed many of SilverDoor’s global team and property providers, hosting events, interactive workshops and presentations.

Work is also now under way on the upper floors to create Lancaster’s first aparthotel.

It’s been another record-breaking year for SilverDoor as it continues to bring business and recruitment opportunities to the North West. The Lancaster team which originally moved into Charter House in 2022 has almost doubled to over 60 members of staff.

Inside SilverDoor's state of the art offices in Dalton Square, Lancaster. Picture: TSK group

This growth is mirrored globally and the business is now nearly 200-strong across its UK, Singapore, Denver, Madrid, and Hyderabad offices.

But, despite this impressive international footprint, SilverDoor continues to take an active role in Lancaster’s business community as a board member of the Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce and headline sponsor of Lancaster on Ice since 2021.

“In Charter House, we finally found a location that not only raised the bar for offices in Lancaster but also demonstrates our confidence in the future of Lancaster as a great place to do business,” said Marcus Angell, SilverDoor Founder and Chairman.

