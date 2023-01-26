English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, which runs Lancaster House Hotel, Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa, and the Wild Boar Inn, is marking its 70th year of operation by giving away 70 free stays across its three venues.

Lancaster House Hotel was the group’s first green field site build and was opened in 1991, but the family run business first welcomed guests in the spring of 1953 when Norman Buckley, a world water speed record holder and the great, great uncle of current managing director Ben Berry, set it up by acquiring the lease to run the Low Wood Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left: Tim, Ben and Simon Berry from English Lakes Hotels.

Ben said: "It’s been fascinating to look back on the family business history and where it all started with the lease and deeds documents for the first venue we managed and then owned.

“We wanted to do something special to mark our 70th year and treat our guests to some free hospitality along the way. The 70 stay giveaways will be awarded throughout 2023 with fun in mind via a series of competitions and quiz questions on our website and social media channels too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complimentary one-night guest stays will be spread across all three venues and will be based on a bed and breakfast room booking for two people.