Love it or loathe it? 10 Lancaster and Morecambe buildings that divide opinion

The Lancaster and Morecambe district certainly has its fair share of stunning buildings.

Take for example the beautiful Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park, Lancaster’s historic castle and the iconic Art Deco Midland Hotel in Morecambe – landmarks that are admired by most who see them.

But our district also has a share of buildings which have often proved controversial and divided opinion.

Here we take a look at 10 local landmarks which people tend to either love or loathe.

Bridge Square Apartments These apartments at the old bus depot in Kingsway, Lancaster, were constructed in 2009.

Lancaster University Infolab21 Lancaster University's world-class research, development and business centre in Information and communication technologies opened in 2005.

Lakeland House This block of residential flats sits at the corner of Princes Crescent and Marine Road East in Morecambe.

Lancaster (Forton) Services. Opened in November 1965 with the name Forton Services and its distinctive tower, it was the second service station to open on the M6.