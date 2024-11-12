Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas shoppers will be able to enjoy free parking at selected times in Lancaster and Morecambe in the run up to Christmas.

The offer is part of the city council’s annual festive business boost aimed at attracting shoppers and encouraging local spending in the area over the festive period.

From Sunday November 24 until Sunday December 22, all of Lancaster City Council’s town centre pay and display car parks in Lancaster and Morecambe will be free to use for Sunday shopping.

On Thursday evenings from November 28 until Thursday December 19, you can also park free at the council’s town centre pay and display car parks from 5pm until 8am the following Friday morning to enjoy late night shopping.

The offer of free parking on these dates and times also applies at the city council’s St Nicholas Arcades Car Park in Lancaster. This car park is open until 9pm every evening except Sunday when it closes at 5pm.

Coun Jean Parr, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and placemaking, said: "For several years, we've provided free festive parking at our main car parks, and this Christmas is no exception.

"We want to support our residents, visitors and our local businesses during this busy period. Shopping local makes a big difference to our traders, hospitality and leisure businesses and this time of year is so important to them.”

Free parking excludes Lancashire County Council’s on street pay and display parking in Lancaster and the privately managed car parks including Marketgate Shopping Centre Car Park in Lancaster.

For more information on city council car parks, visit Lancaster.gov.uk/parking