Busiest evening ever recorded as mesmerising Light Up Lancaster festival smashes all records

Streets, squares and buildings came alive with amazing light art installations and projections, with footfall cameras logging the busiest evening ever recorded in the city centre on the Saturday night.

Cameras recorded footfall of more than 91,000 across Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, giving a boost to city centre businesses.

Visitors were treated to a visual extravaganza of illuminated delights including Monad, a spectacular 3D projected display on the canal near the Water Witch, created by a team of artists and technicians from Norway and Latvia.

Standfast & Barracks offered a colourful and captivating perspective on the centenary of the fabric printing company with a projection mapping display in Dalton Square, whilst imitating the dog took Another Leap through time with a moving story of human connection accompanied by the voice of Jenny Chamberlain Smith.

The courtyard of the castle danced to the mesmerising movement and sounds of Somnius by Illumaphonium, and Lancaster Priory’s kaleidoscopic piece, Daydream, was accompanied by an original score written – and performed at regular intervals – by the priory’s Director of Music, Rebekah Okpoti.

The Storey welcomed a stream of visitors to view installations supported by Lancaster University, Mirador and Diamond Light Source, based on the festival’s theme, The Art of Science, whilst the Storey Gardens hosted a beautiful and entrancing installation – a collection of Lancaster people’s heartbeats all beating in real time.

An amazing dancing fountain, some rather unusual bees and a trip to space were also on offer along with other meditative, fun and fantastical pieces right across the city.

Lancaster Library offered a welcoming space to relax with coffee and homemade cake, and the range of hot food at Market Square’s Night Market proved extremely popular.

"We were delighted to be part of the team delivering such a successful Light Up Lancaster,” said Tom Fyson, Operations Manager at Lancaster BID.

"It was wonderful to see the city centre so busy with visitors from far and wide alongside locals. The record footfall levels helped give a real boost to city centre businesses.’

Festival organisers would love to hear visitors’ thoughts on this year’s event and are inviting everyone to fill out the feedback form on the Light Up Lancaster website – along with the chance to win £100 worth of high street shopping vouchers.

Light Up Lancaster was organised by Lancaster BID, The Dukes, Mirador, imitating the dog and Lancaster University.

It was funded by Arts Council England, Lancaster City Council, the Duchy of Lancaster, Lancaster University Confucius Institute, Lancashire County Council (Crowdfund Lancashire), The Judges’ Lodgings, the UK Government and Lancaster University Impact Acceleration Programme (Arts & Humanities Research Council and Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council).

Festival Champions were Hotfoot Design, Diamond Light Source, Standfast & Barracks, and Hoff Modular.