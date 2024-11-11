19 pictures show some of the highlights of the weekend's truly spectacular Light Up Lancaster festival

By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:13 BST
This year’s spectacular Light Up Lancaster event brought huge crowds into the city.

Thousands of people were captivated by the enchanting light artworks and installations in the streets and squares.

Visitor numbers for the three-day spectacle, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (November 7 to 9), are yet to be announced but Saturday in particular was extremely busy.

