We've taken a look back at last year's Lancaster Music Festival to help get you in the mood for this weekend

From now until Sunday (October 13), city venues will be packed as thousands of people descend on the city for Lancaster Music Festival 2024.

To get you in the mood, we’ve taken a look back at last year’s event. We hope you enjoy these great pictures from 2023.

Lancaster Music Festival 2023 Festivalgoers enjoying The Reggie Mental Band at The Cornerhouse. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw

Lancaster Music Festival 2023 The audience go wild for Uptown Monotones' performance at Lancaster Priory. Photo: Nettlespie Photography

Lancaster Music Festival 2023 Blenty plays a Music Festival Busk Stop at Banks Lyons Shoes. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw

Lancaster Music Festival 2023 Bruce Ncube leads an African singing workshop at The Gregson. Photo: Nettlespie Photography