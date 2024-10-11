We've taken a look back at last year's Lancaster Music Festival to help get you in the mood for this weekend

By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:05 BST
Lancaster is alive with the sound of music as one of the year’s biggest events gets under way.

From now until Sunday (October 13), city venues will be packed as thousands of people descend on the city for Lancaster Music Festival 2024.

To get you in the mood, we’ve taken a look back at last year’s event. We hope you enjoy these great pictures from 2023.

Festivalgoers enjoying The Reggie Mental Band at The Cornerhouse.

1. Lancaster Music Festival 2023

Festivalgoers enjoying The Reggie Mental Band at The Cornerhouse. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw

The audience go wild for Uptown Monotones' performance at Lancaster Priory.

2. Lancaster Music Festival 2023

The audience go wild for Uptown Monotones' performance at Lancaster Priory. Photo: Nettlespie Photography

Blenty plays a Music Festival Busk Stop at Banks Lyons Shoes.

3. Lancaster Music Festival 2023

Blenty plays a Music Festival Busk Stop at Banks Lyons Shoes. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw

Bruce Ncube leads an African singing workshop at The Gregson.

4. Lancaster Music Festival 2023

Bruce Ncube leads an African singing workshop at The Gregson. Photo: Nettlespie Photography

