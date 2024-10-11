We've taken a look back at last year's Lancaster Music Festival to help get you in the mood for this weekend

From now until Sunday (October 13), city venues will be packed as thousands of people descend on the city for Lancaster Music Festival 2024.
To get you in the mood, we’ve taken a look back at last year’s event. We hope you enjoy these great pictures from 2023.
Festivalgoers enjoying The Reggie Mental Band at The Cornerhouse. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw
The audience go wild for Uptown Monotones' performance at Lancaster Priory. Photo: Nettlespie Photography
Blenty plays a Music Festival Busk Stop at Banks Lyons Shoes. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw
Bruce Ncube leads an African singing workshop at The Gregson. Photo: Nettlespie Photography
