Festival favourites kick off this year's Lancaster Music Festival

By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:04 BST
Lancaster Music Festival is officially under way!

Venues including many city centre pubs, The Gregson and St Thomas's Church hosted live music yesterday (October 10) and the launch party, held at A Wing in Lancaster Castle, starred festival favourites, The Uptown Monotones, who will also be performing at other venues during the weekend and at The Sugarhouse on Sunday.

The festival fun continues today including Busk Stops at various retail outlets so visitors can bop while they shop.

For more details about the festival, which runs until Sunday, pick up a brochure from participating venues or go to lancastermusicfestival.com

You might also like: We've taken a look back at last year's Lancaster Music Festival to help get you in the mood for this weekend

Join us on a trip down memory lane to past Lancaster Music Festivals

The Uptown Monotones kick off Lancaster Music Festival on Thursday (October 10).

1. Lancaster Music Festival 2024

The Uptown Monotones kick off Lancaster Music Festival on Thursday (October 10). Photo: Nettlespie Photo

Photo Sales
A Wing at Lancaster Castle hosted the launch party for this year's Lancaster Music Festival.

2. Lancaster Music Festival 2024

A Wing at Lancaster Castle hosted the launch party for this year's Lancaster Music Festival. Photo: Nettlespie Photo

Photo Sales
The Uptown Monotones get Lancaster Music Festival's party started at Lancaster Castle on Thursday (October 10).

3. Lancaster Music Festival 2024

The Uptown Monotones get Lancaster Music Festival's party started at Lancaster Castle on Thursday (October 10). Photo: Nettlespie Photo

Photo Sales
Lancaster Music Festival favourites, The Uptown Monotones, launch this year's event.

4. Lancaster Music Festival 2024

Lancaster Music Festival favourites, The Uptown Monotones, launch this year's event. Photo: Nettlespie Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice