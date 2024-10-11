Venues including many city centre pubs, The Gregson and St Thomas's Church hosted live music yesterday (October 10) and the launch party, held at A Wing in Lancaster Castle, starred festival favourites, The Uptown Monotones, who will also be performing at other venues during the weekend and at The Sugarhouse on Sunday.

The festival fun continues today including Busk Stops at various retail outlets so visitors can bop while they shop.

For more details about the festival, which runs until Sunday, pick up a brochure from participating venues or go to lancastermusicfestival.com

You might also like: We've taken a look back at last year's Lancaster Music Festival to help get you in the mood for this weekend

1 . Lancaster Music Festival 2024 The Uptown Monotones kick off Lancaster Music Festival on Thursday (October 10). Photo: Nettlespie Photo Photo Sales

2 . Lancaster Music Festival 2024 A Wing at Lancaster Castle hosted the launch party for this year's Lancaster Music Festival. Photo: Nettlespie Photo Photo Sales

3 . Lancaster Music Festival 2024 The Uptown Monotones get Lancaster Music Festival's party started at Lancaster Castle on Thursday (October 10). Photo: Nettlespie Photo Photo Sales