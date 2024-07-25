We ask if Morecambe will follow suit as another Lancashire seaside town bans motorhomes parking on prom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brakes are still on the issue of motorhomes parking on Morecambe Promenade despite another Lancashire seaside town banning them from its seafront.

Following years of complaints from St Annes residents, a ban has now been placed on motorhomes parking on the promenade and other areas overnight.

However, there’s no sign of Morecambe following suit soon, even though concerns have been raised at full city council meetings.

“While Fylde may prove a useful template and provide useful learning points, every town is different and what works in one does not necessarily translate elsewhere,” said Coun Jean Parr, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and placemaking.

Concerns have been raised at Lancaster City Council meetings about motorhomes parking on Morecambe Promenade.

“Parking on the public highway is the responsibility of Lancashire County Council and we are in regular discussions with them on a number of matters, this being one of them.

“In developing any future plans the city council’s view is that caravan, motorhome and campervan users are a significant part of tourism in Morecambe and it is important that any changes strike the right balance.”

In 2022, a residents’ petition was presented to the city council, calling for better facilities to be provided for motorhomes on council car parks to persuade them against using the seafront.

And at May’s council meeting, worries about health concerns and people sleeping in motorhomes overnight were raised with Poulton Coun Paul Hart calling for action.

This week, a Lancashire County Council spokesman said: "Tourism is vital to Morecambe's economy and it's essential that the town extends a warm welcome to visitors.

"We are aware of the problems caused by motorhomes parking on seafront areas across Lancashire and have previously discussed potential options with partner councils, to better balance the needs of residents, visitors and businesses.

"We will continue to monitor any potential funding that could become available, possibly through developments or local council initiatives."

Bay Tourism chairman, Mark Prada, said he wouldn’t advocate banning motorhomes from Morecambe seafront, as all visitors were welcome.

“It has been suggested that we look at a time limit on Morecambe Promenade, of say 24 hours, or no overnight stays, but, this might also penalise local residents who live on the seafront and park their vehicles there too,” he said.