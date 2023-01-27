Police were called to reports of gunshots being discharged close to properties in Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close on the Ridge estate around 10.30pm on Wednesday (January 25).

Damage to a car, consistent with a firearm being fired, was found in Ennerdale Close.

Police at the scene of the suspected shooting on the Ridge estate in Lancaster on Thursday. Picture by Joshua Brandwood

Armed officers have since executed warrants at four addresses and searched a number of properties.

Three people – two men and a woman – have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 26-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent while a 42-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A 28-year-old woman from Lancaster has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All are currently in custody.