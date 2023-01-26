Police were called around 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 25) to a report of two gunshots being discharged close to a property in Patterdale Road.

Around the same time, a report was received of a gunshot being discharged in Ennerdale Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended and found damage to a car in Ennerdale Close consistent with a firearm, believed to be a shotgun, being fired.

Police cordoned off Patterdale Road in Lancaster due to a police incident. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

Fortunately, no-one was injured.

A BMW car was driven from the scene following the incident and found a short time later off Meldon Road, Heysham.

It is believed the vehicle was stolen from a property in the Bay Horse area earlier in the evening.

Detectives have launched an investigation with enquiries ongoing. At this time no one has been arrested.

Police believe the incident to be a targeted attack and there is no risk to the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are linking the discharge to a report of a car being vandalised on Patterdale Road earlier in the evening, around 7.15pm.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “Clearly this incident is extremely concerning.

“I recognise and understand residents will be shocked and concerned by what has happened.

“I would like to reassure them, that incidents of this nature are extremely rare. We believe this is a targeted attack, with no risk to the wider public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have increased patrols in the area and you should expect to see a visible police presence in the coming days.

‘’We will not tolerate this behaviour in our communities and a dedicated team of detectives are working to identify those responsible to ensure they are put behind bars.

“We are appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward. Those responsible need to be identified and should not be protected.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with CCTV, dashboard mounted camera footage or doorbell footage, from the Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close areas, around the time of the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Again I would urge anyone who can assist our enquiries to come forward or alternatively call Crimestoppers.”