On Monday (June 19), the Mayor of Lancaster will witness the flag being raised at Morecambe Parish Church at 10.30am. The proceedings will begin at approximately 10.25am so Lancaster City Council are asking that you arrive at approximately 10.20am.

In Lancaster, the Deputy Mayor of Lancaster will witness the flag being raised from a vantage point in Dalton Square at 10.30am. The proceedings will begin at approximately 10.25am so please arrive at 10.20am.

In addition, Carnforth Town Council will be raising its flag on Saturday June 24 at 10.30am in the War Memorial Gardens.

Armed Forces Day flag being flown from Lancaster Town Hall.

Mayor Coun Roger Dennison, said: “I am delighted to be part of this event and invite all members of the Armed Forces Family to join myself and the Deputy Mayor to watch these special flags being hoisted.

“We fly these flags with pride to show our gratitude for everyone who has served, is serving and will serve in our armed forces.”

Events to celebrate Armed Forces Day are taking place in Morecambe over the weekend of June 24 and 25.

There will be free armed forces and emergency services activities on Morecambe Prom and at The Platform from 11am on both days.

On the Sunday, a parade will march from the Clock Tower at 11am to The Bay arena for a Drumhead Service. All regular and veteran armed forces are invited to join along with anyone currently serving in any Blue Light Services.