David Harper from the BBC's Antiques Road Trip is visiting Penny Street Collectables for a valuation afternoon on Sunday February 19 from midday.

Shop owner Jess welcomes everyone to come along and invites you to bring anything old and interesting that you would like to know the history of and of course the value.

“It could be anything from teapots to a piece of jewellery, a painting, or an old bear,” she said.

"Maybe something that’s been passed down in the family for years or was a lucky find at a car boot sale.

“You are most welcome to bring it along. You never know you may get a nice surprise."

David Harper has been a much-loved member of the Antiques Road Trip family since the daytime programme first began on BBC 1 back in 2012.

Over the last 10 years, he's uncovered incredible antiques and made some unbelievable profits at auction.

A leading television antiques expert, he is a prominent personality on BBC shows including Antiques Road Trip, Bargain Hunt and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.

You may know him as the one that wears the jazzy trousers on screen!

As a leading authority on the antiques circuit, David presents several shows, proving testament to his knowledge and experience as an expert in his field.

There may be an option to sell your item at David’s auctions or advice can be given on the best place to sell.

On his previous visit to Penny Street Collectables, back in 2020, the shop had a few happy results. One lucky owner of a beautiful painting of the Lakes had a very exciting outcome at the auction.

Jess added: “David is a total pro, very personable and will be incredibly happy to see your weird and wonderful items. You will gain a lot of knowledge about your items and the other ones around you!”

There is no need to book a slot – just turn up at Penny Street Collectables, 74 Penny Street, Lancaster LA1 1XN.