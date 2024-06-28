Truly stunning old and new pictures show Lancaster's iconic Ashton Memorial in all its glory

Built by the millionaire industrialist Lord Ashton in memory of his second wife, Jessy, it is visible for many miles around.

It cost £87,000 to build between 1907 and 1909 – equivalent to £10.5 million in 2023 – and is often described as the Taj Mahal of the North.

Today the monument serves as a venue for weddings and other functions, as well as concerts. It’s been used by film crews through the years – more recently for the filming of BBC drama, Peaky Blinders – and each year offers a stunning backdrop for the Dukes theatre’s promenade park production and Highest point music festival.

Our selection of photos of this much loved iconic building have been taken through the years and show it in all its glory. We hope you enjoy them.

